UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Peshawar High Court Bench Cancels Composite Exam On The Writ Petition Of PEN

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 06:29 PM

Peshawar High Court bench cancels composite exam on the writ petition of PEN

Peshawar High Court (PHC) Abbottabad bench Wednesday issued stay order against composite examinations of grade 8th, 9th, 10th and class board examination by the educational boards of KP on the writ petition of the Private Education Network (PEN)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :Peshawar High Court (PHC) Abbottabad bench Wednesday issued stay order against composite examinations of grade 8th, 9th, 10th and class board examination by the educational boards of KP on the writ petition of the Private Education Network (PEN).

While accepting the plea of the PEN Peshawar High Court Abbottabad bench canceled both notifications those were issued on 18thFebruary and 17th May 2019 for the composite examination of 9th and 10th grade and 8th class board examination.

President PEN Khyber Paktunkhawa chapter Muhammad Saleem Khan told the PHC Abbottabad bench about the loss by the composite examination to the students. The PHC bench after hearing the arguments of both sides accepted the plea of PEN and canceled both notifications.

Muhammad Saleem Khan after the court verdict told to media that it was a huge success on the part of private education by the unity of the schools and we would continue our strength in future.

Related Topics

Hearing Peshawar High Court Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Abbottabad Peruvian Nuevo Sol May 2019 Media Unity Foods Limited Court

Recent Stories

Tanker damaged by Iranian-linked limpet mine: US N ..

15 minutes ago

Khalifa University becomes first UAE Institution t ..

31 minutes ago

The long wait for justice: Jillani judgement confe ..

39 minutes ago

FDU Swat to play vital role in agro processing act ..

2 minutes ago

Mehmood ur Rasheed to visit Sargodha, Khushab dist ..

2 minutes ago

RWMC holds dengue awareness drive in HFH

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.