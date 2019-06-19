Peshawar High Court bench cancels composite exam on the writ petition of PEN

Peshawar High Court (PHC) Abbottabad bench Wednesday issued stay order against composite examinations of grade 8th, 9th, 10th and class board examination by the educational boards of KP on the writ petition of the Private Education Network (PEN)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) : Peshawar High Court (PHC) Abbottabad bench Wednesday issued stay order against composite examinations of grade 8th, 9th, 10th and class board examination by the educational boards of KP on the writ petition of the Private Education Network ( PEN ).

While accepting the plea of the PEN Peshawar High Court Abbottabad bench canceled both notifications those were issued on 18thFebruary and 17th May 2019 for the composite examination of 9th and 10th grade and 8th class board examination.

President PEN Khyber Paktunkhawa chapter Muhammad Saleem Khan told the PHC Abbottabad bench about the loss by the composite examination to the students. The PHC bench after hearing the arguments of both sides accepted the plea of PEN and canceled both notifications.

Muhammad Saleem Khan after the court verdict told to media that it was a huge success on the part of private education by the unity of the schools and we would continue our strength in future.