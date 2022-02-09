Peshawar High Court declare termination of Assistant Registrar, Women University, Swabi as illegal

A division bench of Peshawar High Court (PHC) comprised of Justice Lal Jan Khattak and Justice Musarrat Hilali heard constitutional petition filed by Aneesa Iqbal, Assistant Registrar of Women University, Swabi, against her termination without a plausible reason and without an opportunity of hearing

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :A division bench of Peshawar High Court (PHC) comprised of Justice Lal Jan Khattak and Justice Musarrat Hilali heard constitutional petition filed by Aneesa Iqbal, Assistant Registrar of Women University, Swabi, against her termination without a plausible reason and without an opportunity of hearing.

The constitutional petition is filed through Advocate Saifullah Muhib Kakakhel.

The lawyer argued that petitioner Aneesa Iqbal was serving as Assistant Registrar of Women University, Swabi.

She was transferred from one department to another but she always complied with the orders of her superiors.

The lawyer argued that her performance was always hailed by her superiors.

The lawyer said that various other petitions were also pending against the Vice Chancellor of the university before Peshawar High Court.

The lawyer in his arguments said that the VC wanted to accommodate her blue eyed on the key posts therefore asked the Chancellor to terminate petitioner.

Petitioner was therefore terminated without any show cause, inquiry, or a personal hearing.

He further submitted that the chancellor was an incompetent authority and can not terminate any employee who works in BPS 17 or above and it is the syndicate alone who can remove, punish, terminate or punish an employee.

The lawyer prayed that the termination is illegal, without jurisdiction and lawful authority and therefore be declared as such.

The division bench after hearing arguments of the counsel for petitioner and the counsel for the university allowed the constitutional petition by declaring the termination order as illegal, without jurisdiction and restored the petitioner to service.