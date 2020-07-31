Peshawar High Court declares offices of District & Sessions Judges as Sub /Registries

To facilitate the litigants and general public, the Chief Justice Peshawar High Court (PHC) has declared offices of the District & Sessions Judges as Sub-Registries and appointed the Superintendents of Sessions Courts as Incharge

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2020 ) :To facilitate the litigants and general public, the Chief Justice Peshawar High Court (PHC) has declared offices of the District & Sessions Judges as Sub-Registries and appointed the Superintendents of Sessions Courts as Incharge.

They have also been empowered to Administer Oath and Affirmations for the purpose of filling in the respective Sub Registries.

PHC has also authorized the copying agents of the offices of the District Courts throughout the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to certify and issue copies from the records of PHC or its benches to the extent of records of the respective districts.