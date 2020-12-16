Peshawar High Court directs for protection of fence along Motorways

Peshawar High Court Wednesday directed General Manager Motorways National Highway Authority (NHA) to ensure proper police patrolling for protection of fence being installed at Motorway Justice Qaiser Rasheed while hearing a case regarding Swat-Expressway inquired about fencing installed for protection of motorway

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :Peshawar High Court Wednesday directed General Manager Motorways National Highway Authority (NHA) to ensure proper police patrolling for protection of fence being installed at Motorway Justice Qaiser Rasheed while hearing a case regarding Swat-Expressway inquired about fencing installed for protection of motorway.

GM Motorways NHA informed the court about ongoing construction work on Swat-Expressway and said that fencing has not been protected. Advocate General during arguments informed the court that concerned DPO has been directed for protection of Motorway.

On giving remarks, PHC directed to ensure patrolling for protection of fencing around Motorway and sought the report on Swat-Expressway. He expressed satisfaction over performance of NHA and expressed annoyance over Pakhunkhwa Highway Authority for slow pace of work.

The Justice said that large numbers of tourists have been expected in tourism season that can cause heavy traffic on Swat-Expressway so all related works should timely be completed.