Peshawar High Court directs KP Govt to resolve doctors' issues

Peshawar High Court Wednesday directed provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to resolve issues of doctors so that they could concentrate on their jobs instead of moving court

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :Peshawar High Court Wednesday directed provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to resolve issues of doctors so that they could concentrate on their jobs instead of moving court.

Justice Qaiser Rasheed during a hearing in a case filed by doctors, asked the Advocate General whether he knows health agenda of the government and what is happening at government hospitals.

He said the doctors spend whole day at court to get relief, adding it was responsibility of the government to accommodate the doctors.

The Advocate General Shumail Ahmed Butt argued that doctors do not take leave to attend court proceedings which is liable to disciplinary action and the government will take action against them.

Justice Qaiser Rasheed told the Advocate General to take action whatever the government desires butthe court has to provide relief to complainants and can't ask them to quit.