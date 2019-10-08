Peshawar High Court directs PTA to block social media video of VC Bannu varsity

The Peshawar High Court Bannu Bench here Tuesday directed Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to block uploaded video wherein Vice Chancellor of University of Science and Technology Bannu (USTB) Prof. Dr. Syed Abid Ali Shah dancing with a girl

BANNU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) :The Peshawar High Court Bannu Bench here Tuesday directed Pakistan Telecommunication Authority ( PTA ) to block uploaded video wherein Vice Chancellor of University of Science and Technology Bannu (USTB) Prof. Dr. Syed Abid Ali Shah dancing with a girl.

A two-member bench comprising Justice Nasir Mehfooz and Justice Sahibzada Asadullah heard the case while the petitioner was represented by Mian Muhibullah Kakakhel Senior Advocate and Saifullah Muhib Kakakhel Advocate.

Prof. Dr. Syed Abid Ali Shah has been sent on forced leave for 90 days by the Chancellor/Governor, KP over his dance video viral on social and electronic media.

It was argued that the chancellor has exceeded its powers and sent the vice chancellor on forced leave and also initiated inquiry on its own which was the domain of the senate.

The counsels submitted that 10 days were given to the inquiry officers nominated by the chancellor however they failed to complete the inquiry as they do not have any proof against the petitioner.

Moreover, he has not been called by the chancellor to give him an opportunity of being heard and also in the inquiry proceedings.

It was further contended that a false, edited and manufactured video is being circulated by the people involved in defaming him and to take revenge for not appointing them on the key posts.

The court after hearing the case directed PTA to delete and block the videos and pictures uploaded against petitioner and also give explanation that if there was any proof of allegations against the petitioner why the inquiry proceedings have not been completed within 10 days.

Justice Nasir Mehfooz in lighter mood made remarks that in foreign such like dance classes are held and even if these kind of videos are made viral they are appreciated by the public.

The counsel answered that even recently a video of Dean KMC was made viral and it was appreciated by the public and students.