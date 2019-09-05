UrduPoint.com
Peshawar High Court Dismisses Conviction Appeals In Abduction Case

Thu 05th September 2019 | 10:58 PM

The double bench of Peshawar High Court on Thursday upheld life imprisonment awarded by Anti-Terrorism Court in abduction and ransom case

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) :The double bench of Peshawar High Court on Thursday upheld life imprisonment awarded by Anti-Terrorism Court in abduction and ransom case.

The bench of Justice Rooh-ul-Amin Khan and Justice Ahmad Ali Khan while dismissing conviction appeals of Rehmat Ullah and Tahir salim of Karak, maintained their life imprisonment awarded by the learned ATC Kohat u/s.

365 A ppc/7ATA.

Both accused were charged for abduction of two student brothers Nisar and Farooq on 01.02.2008 who were released after payment of ransom amount of 5 million rupees and case was registered at PS Takht.e.Nasrati Karak under section 365 A poc /7ATA and after their arrest in 2010 they faced their trial and convicted to life imprisonment.

