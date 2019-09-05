Peshawar High Court extends stay order on funds' distribution among MPAs

The Peshawar High Court on Thursday extended the stay order on a case filed by the Opposition leader in the KP Assembly Akram Khan Durrani about unjust distribution of funds among MPAs, till September 11

A two-member bench comprising Justice Qaiser Rashid and Justice Abdul Shakoor heard the case where Advocate General Shamail Khan presented his arguments on behalf of the government.

Khushdil Khan Advocate who had also filed a similar case argued against distribution of discretionary funds in constituency of KP Finance Minister and maintained before the court that approval was taken from provincial assembly for utilization of the funds in the said constituency nor the projects were included in ADP.

In last hearing the two-member bench clubbed Akram Khan Durrani's and Khushdil Khan Advocate's cases. During the hearing Akram Durrani's Advocate Amir Javed requested for grant of time to present his arguments.

The two-member bench extended the stay order on distribution of funds till September 11.