Peshawar High Court Grants Bail To Mufti Kifayat

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 06:10 PM

Peshawar High Court grants bail to Mufti Kifayat

The Peshawar High Court (PHC), Abbottabad bench on Wednesday issued orders for the release of JUI leader Mufti Kifayat Ullah on bail

The Peshawar High Court (PHC), Abbottabad bench on Wednesday issued orders for the release of JUI leader Mufti Kifayat Ullah on bail.

According to court sources, a two-member bench of PHC comprising Justice Ibrahim Khan and Justice Shakeel Ahmad while accepting the bail application of Mufti Kifayat Ullah ordered his release.

Mufti Kifayat Ullah was arrested under 3-MPO for issuing anti-state statements and delivering controversial speeches.

