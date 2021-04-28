Peshawar High Court Grants Bail To Mufti Kifayat
Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 06:10 PM
The Peshawar High Court (PHC), Abbottabad bench on Wednesday issued orders for the release of JUI leader Mufti Kifayat Ullah on bail
According to court sources, a two-member bench of PHC comprising Justice Ibrahim Khan and Justice Shakeel Ahmad while accepting the bail application of Mufti Kifayat Ullah ordered his release.
Mufti Kifayat Ullah was arrested under 3-MPO for issuing anti-state statements and delivering controversial speeches.