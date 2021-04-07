UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Peshawar High Court Grants Interim Bail To Adv Abdul Latif Afridi In ATC Judge Killing Case

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 07:13 PM

Peshawar High Court grants interim bail to Adv Abdul Latif Afridi in ATC judge killing case

The Peshawar High Court (PHC) Wednesday granted interim bail to an accused nominated in assassination of Anti-terrorism Judge Aftab Afridi alongwith his family against Rs 100,000 surety bound

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :The Peshawar High Court (PHC) Wednesday granted interim bail to an accused nominated in assassination of Anti-terrorism Judge Aftab Afridi alongwith his family against Rs 100,000 surety bound.

The accused Abdul Latif Afridi Advocate was nominated in assassination of ATC judge alongwith 9 other persons but he submitted pre-arrest bail plea at PHC in the murder case.

The court after hearing the bail plea ordered the accused to submit a surety bond worth Rs 100,000 for the interim bail.

It is to mention here that a judge of Swat anti-terrorism court (ATC) Aftab Afridi, his wife, one and half year grandson and daughter-in-law were travelling from Peshawar to Islamabad via Swabi when unknown assailants in an attack on his car near the Ambar Interchange shot them dead on past Sunday.

Two security guards who were part of the judge's convoy were also injured in the attack which occurred in the jurisdiction of Chota Lahore Police Station.

The deceased judge's son, Majid Afridi nominated 10 suspects including President Supreme Court Bar Association Abdul Latif Afridi Advocate and his son in killing of his father and other family members.

The gruesome incident was widely condemned even the Prime Minister Imran Khan also condemned the incident and assured that the perpetrators of tragic incident would not be spared and to be dealt with full severity of law.

The SCBA President in a statement denied his involvement in the incident and said that he and his son had been falsely implicated in the FIR.

He assured that he would fully cooperate with the relevant agencies as both him and his son had nothing to do with this matter.

Related Topics

Hearing Lahore Injured Dead Murder Attack Imran Khan Islamabad Peshawar Prime Minister Supreme Court Peshawar High Court Swat Police Station Car Wife Chota Swabi Sunday FIR Afridi Family From Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

Russia's MiG-31 Intercepts Norwegian Spy Plane Nea ..

2 minutes ago

KP BISEs announces schedule for SSC, HSSC exams

2 minutes ago

EMA to Restrict AstraZeneca Use to Over-60s - Dutc ..

2 minutes ago

Reference against Dar adjourned till April 21

5 minutes ago

Russian FM's visit to Pakistan of great strategic ..

5 minutes ago

PNS AZMAT visits Port Bandar Abbas, Iran

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.