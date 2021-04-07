Peshawar High Court grants interim bail to Adv Abdul Latif Afridi in ATC judge killing case

The Peshawar High Court (PHC) Wednesday granted interim bail to an accused nominated in assassination of Anti-terrorism Judge Aftab Afridi alongwith his family against Rs 100,000 surety bound

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :The Peshawar High Court (PHC) Wednesday granted interim bail to an accused nominated in assassination of Anti-terrorism Judge Aftab Afridi alongwith his family against Rs 100,000 surety bound.

The accused Abdul Latif Afridi Advocate was nominated in assassination of ATC judge alongwith 9 other persons but he submitted pre-arrest bail plea at PHC in the murder case.

The court after hearing the bail plea ordered the accused to submit a surety bond worth Rs 100,000 for the interim bail.

It is to mention here that a judge of Swat anti-terrorism court (ATC) Aftab Afridi, his wife, one and half year grandson and daughter-in-law were travelling from Peshawar to Islamabad via Swabi when unknown assailants in an attack on his car near the Ambar Interchange shot them dead on past Sunday.

Two security guards who were part of the judge's convoy were also injured in the attack which occurred in the jurisdiction of Chota Lahore Police Station.

The deceased judge's son, Majid Afridi nominated 10 suspects including President Supreme Court Bar Association Abdul Latif Afridi Advocate and his son in killing of his father and other family members.

The gruesome incident was widely condemned even the Prime Minister Imran Khan also condemned the incident and assured that the perpetrators of tragic incident would not be spared and to be dealt with full severity of law.

The SCBA President in a statement denied his involvement in the incident and said that he and his son had been falsely implicated in the FIR.

He assured that he would fully cooperate with the relevant agencies as both him and his son had nothing to do with this matter.