UrduPoint.com

Peshawar High Court Grants Pre-arrest Bail To Imran Khan Till June 25

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 02, 2022 | 08:37 PM

Peshawar High Court grants pre-arrest bail to Imran Khan till June 25

The Peshawar High Court (PHC) Thursday granted pre-arrest bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan till June 25 in 14 cases registered against him in Islamabad over allegations of arson and vandalism during the PTI 's long march on May 25

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :The Peshawar High Court (PHC) Thursday granted pre-arrest bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan till June 25 in 14 cases registered against him in Islamabad over allegations of arson and vandalism during the PTI 's long march on May 25.

PHC Chief Justice Qaiser Rasheed Khan, after hearing the arguments of petitioner's lawyer Babar Awan accepted Imran Khan's petition and approved his pre-arrest bail against surety bond of Rs 50,000. Imran Khan attended the hearing in person.

The orders were forwarded to the additional sessions judge Islamabad. Imran Khan was instructed to appear before Islamabad sessions court before June 25.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Imran Khan Chief Justice Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Peshawar High Court Babar Awan Long March May June Court

Recent Stories

Tennis: French Open results

Tennis: French Open results

1 minute ago
 Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, UN Prepared Roadmap for E ..

Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, UN Prepared Roadmap for Exit of Grain Ships - Reports

1 minute ago
 Commissioner stresses for Corona booster shot

Commissioner stresses for Corona booster shot

1 minute ago
 Shazia Marri assures maximum support to minority d ..

Shazia Marri assures maximum support to minority delegation

2 minutes ago
 Ombudsman inspection team inspected NPF Sector E-1 ..

Ombudsman inspection team inspected NPF Sector E-11, heard residents' complaints ..

4 minutes ago
 Lockheed Needs 5-10 Years of Revenue Commitment to ..

Lockheed Needs 5-10 Years of Revenue Commitment to Invest in Hypersonic Systems ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.