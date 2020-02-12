Peshawar High Court Holding First Ever Registrars' Conference
Wed 12th February 2020 | 11:13 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :Peshawar High Court is going to hold the first ever three-day Registrars' Conference starting from February 14, at Islamabad.
Registrars and delegates of all High Courts are participating in the conference.
Chief Justice Peshawar High Court, Justice Waqar Ahmed Seth will address the concluding ceremony of the conference, says a press release.