Peshawar High Court Holding First Ever Registrars' Conference

Wed 12th February 2020

Peshawar High Court holding first ever Registrars' Conference

Peshawar High Court is going to hold the first ever three-day Registrars' Conference starting from February 14, at Islamabad

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :Peshawar High Court is going to hold the first ever three-day Registrars' Conference starting from February 14, at Islamabad.

Registrars and delegates of all High Courts are participating in the conference.

Chief Justice Peshawar High Court, Justice Waqar Ahmed Seth will address the concluding ceremony of the conference, says a press release.

