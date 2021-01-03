UrduPoint.com
Peshawar High Court Imposes Major Penalty Against Two Officials For Misuse Of Official Position

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 03rd January 2021 | 12:44 AM

Peshawar High Court imposes major penalty against two officials for misuse of official position

Peshawar High Court (PHC) has imposed major penalties upon two officials of D.I.Khan Bench after found them guilty of misusing official position

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2021 ) :Peshawar High Court (PHC) has imposed major penalties upon two officials of D.I.Khan Bench after found them guilty of misusing official position.

The notification regarding the disciplinary actions against two officials including Naib Qasid Muhammad Feroz and Chowkidar Noor Ali Shah, Peshawar High Court, D.I.Khan Bench has been issued here on Saturday.

Upon charges of misusing of official position, both the officials were proceeded under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government Servants (Efficiency & Discipline) Rules, 2011.

On completion of the proceedings it has been concluded that charges against the officials were proved and made them liable for maximum major penalties. Therefore, Naib Qasid Muhammad Feroz was imposed major penalty of dismissal from service and Chowkidar Noor Ali Shah was imposed penalty of forced retirement under rule 4 of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government Servants (Efficiency & Discipline) Rules, 2011.

More Stories From Pakistan

