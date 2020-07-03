Peshawar High Court imposes penalties upon delinquent officers

(@FahadShabbir)

Peshawar High Court has imposed a major penalty upon Irshad Ahmad Khan District & Sessions Judge BS-21, who was reducted to the post of Additional District & Sessions Judge BS-20 for a period of two years

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :Peshawar High Court has imposed a major penalty upon Irshad Ahmad Khan District & Sessions Judge BS-21, who was reducted to the post of Additional District & Sessions Judge BS-20 for a period of two years.

The disciplinary proceedings were initiated against him under Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government Servants (Efficiency and Disciplinary) Rules, 2011 and after complying entire prescribed procedure under the Rules he was found guilty and penalty was imposed.

Another officer of (PHC) Mingora Bench, Swat namely Alamgir who was serving as Reader/Assistant Registrar was also proceeded under the said Rules and imposed penalties of recovery of Rs 92,168 to be deposited in to the state exchequer and withholding of increments for three years.

He was reportedly alleged to be a beneficiary of Banazir Income Support Programme (BISP) and was found guilty.