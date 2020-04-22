UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Peshawar High Court Issues Showcause Notices To 22 BISP Beneficiaries

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 04:21 PM

Peshawar High Court issues showcause notices to 22 BISP beneficiaries

Peshawar High Court has taken strict action against the employees of its establishments and the district Judiciary who were getting benefits from Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :Peshawar High Court has taken strict action against the employees of its establishments and the district Judiciary who were getting benefits from Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).

Upon the receipt the list of the beneficiaries from the Government there were total (221) employees of the establishment of Peshawar high Court & its benches, District Judiciary, Anti-Terrorism Courts and Labour Courts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

PHC issued show cause notices to its (22) employees who are serving under its establishment for their act and omissions.

All the District & Sessions Judges of KP are also directed to proceed strict disciplinary actions against the employees of their establishments.

Related Topics

Peshawar Peshawar High Court Khyber Pakhtunkhwa From Government Court Labour

Recent Stories

Ration distributes in Sukkur

2 minutes ago

Corona testing capacity being enhanced in KP, CM i ..

2 minutes ago

Joint action committee forms to control corona pan ..

4 minutes ago

3rd China International Import Expo to be held as ..

4 minutes ago

Revenue target of Rs 5.1 trillion likely to be set ..

4 minutes ago

Fight climate change like coronavirus: UN

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.