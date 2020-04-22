Peshawar High Court issues showcause notices to 22 BISP beneficiaries

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :Peshawar High Court has taken strict action against the employees of its establishments and the district Judiciary who were getting benefits from Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).

Upon the receipt the list of the beneficiaries from the Government there were total (221) employees of the establishment of Peshawar high Court & its benches, District Judiciary, Anti-Terrorism Courts and Labour Courts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

PHC issued show cause notices to its (22) employees who are serving under its establishment for their act and omissions.

All the District & Sessions Judges of KP are also directed to proceed strict disciplinary actions against the employees of their establishments.