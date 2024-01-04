Open Menu

Peshawar High Court Issues Written Verdict In Zartaj Gul Case

Peshawar High Court issues written verdict in Zartaj Gul case

Peshawar High Court Chief Justice Ibrahim Khan on Thursday issued a two-page written verdict in the Zartaj Gul case

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) Peshawar High Court Chief Justice Ibrahim Khan on Thursday issued a two-page written verdict in the Zartaj Gul case.

According to the judgement, Zartaj Gul was wanted to the Punjab Police with regard to the May 9 incidents in Gujranwala.

The court granted bail to Zartaj Gul and ordered her to appear before the court concerned by January 13.

In case she failed to comply with the order her bail would become ineffective, the PHC observed.

