Peshawar High Court Judges Order Release Of 15 Prisoners From Jail

Tue 24th March 2020 | 07:50 PM

Peshawar High Court Judges order release of 15 prisoners from jail

Peshawar High Court judges, Justice Rooh Ul Amin and Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim on Tuesday visited Central Jail Peshawar and ordered release of 15 prisoners on the spot

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :Peshawar High Court judges, Justice Rooh Ul Amin and Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim on Tuesday visited Central Jail Peshawar and ordered release of 15 prisoners on the spot.

Similarly more than 20 cases of under trial prisoners were put on fast track for expeditious disposal by different competent courts of jurisdiction.

The honourable Judges of Peshawar High court issued instructions on the spot for disposal of petty nature cases as well as cases of juvenile and female accused. Different sectors/ barracks of jail were visited to evaluate living conditions of inmates. The honourable Judges expressed satisfaction over the arrangements particularly the hygiene and food stuff.

The jail authorities were expected to continue their efforts to maintain such arrangements in future also.

