Peshawar High Court (PHC) Decides To Donate Five Days Judges Salary To Govt Relief Fund

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 03:21 PM

Peshawar High Court (PHC) decides to donate five days judges salary to govt relief fund

The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Tuesday decided to donate five days salary of PHC Judges, judicial officers and officers (BSP-17 and above) to the provincial government relief departments for its utilization in the relief efforts to curb coronavirus spread

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Tuesday decided to donate five days salary of PHC Judges, judicial officers and officers (BSP-17 and above) to the provincial government relief departments for its utilization in the relief efforts to curb coronavirus spread.

The notification issued by the PHC issued here on Tuesday, says that all courts across the province would remain closed from March 24 to 28.

The PHC also decided to donate one-day salary of PHC staff, its benches and District Judiciary to donate to government relief fund .

The notification issued by the Peshawar High Court here said that in pursuant of the notification issued by the provincial government, chief justice is please to order that this court, it benches and all the courts throughout the province shall remain close with effect from Marach 24 till March 28.

However, arrangements have been made in the public interest. Two benches at the principal seat to deal with the civil and criminal urgent matters. At the circuit benches on single bench shall deal with civil and criminal matters.

In each district one court at sessions level and one court Civil Judge cum Judicial Magistrate on rotation level shall deal with civil and criminal urgent matters. The notification says that staff aged 50 years and above, diabetic, cardiac patients and female staff shall avail vacation till further orders.

