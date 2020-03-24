Peshawar High Court (PHC) remain closed till March 28, donates five days salaries in relief funds

Peshawar High Court (PHC) will remain closed from March 24 to March 28 while two single benches would deal with civil and criminal urgent matters, said a notification issued here on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :Peshawar High Court (PHC) will remain closed from March 24 to March 28 while two single benches would deal with civil and criminal urgent matters, said a notification issued here on Tuesday.

The notification stated that arrangements have been made with public interest due to the current spread of Coronavirus in the country.

Two single benches of the Principal Seat will deal with civil and criminal urgent matters and in Circuit Bench of PHC one Judge across the province will also deal with civil and criminal urgent matters.

Similarly, One Judge each in the District Court at Sessions level and Civil Judge cum-Judicial Magistrate on rotation will deal with civil and criminal urgent matters during the period.

Staff aged 50 years and above, diabetic, cardiac patients and female would avail vacations till further orders.

There will be essential staff at the High Court, its benches and District Judiciary like one official per wing/office.

Five days salary of the Judges of PHC, Judicial Officers and Officers (BPS-17 and above) throughout Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, besides one-day salary of the lower staff of Judiciary will be donated to the Provincial Government Relief Funds.

The vacations may extend for the date and time prescribed therein by the Provincial Government.