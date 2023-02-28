UrduPoint.com

Peshawar High Court (PHC) Restores Suspended Swat LG Representatives

Umer Jamshaid Published February 28, 2023 | 07:51 PM

Peshawar High Court (PHC) restores suspended Swat LG representatives

Peshawar High Court (PHC), Mingora Bench on Tuesday ordered the restoration of the representatives of local bodies and revoked the Election Commission's notification regarding their suspension

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :Peshawar High Court (PHC), Mingora Bench on Tuesday ordered the restoration of the representatives of local bodies and revoked the Election Commission's notification regarding their suspension.

Details indicate that tehsil chairmen and other elected officials, led by Swat Mayor Shahid Ali Khan filed a lawsuit against the decision of the Election Commission.

The officials of ECP that were absent in the first proceedings, appeared in the court and pleaded for more time to submit a response.

The court gave a new date of March 7 for the next hearing and announced the restoration of all local bodies' representatives.

Related Topics

Hearing Peshawar High Court Swat Election Commission Of Pakistan Mingora March All Court

Recent Stories

A glance at HBL PSL 8 so far

A glance at HBL PSL 8 so far

4 minutes ago
 New Cypriot President Says Will Introduce Initiati ..

New Cypriot President Says Will Introduce Initiatives on Cyprus Settlement in Ne ..

4 minutes ago
 US Congresswoman Greene Says Attacked by 'Insane W ..

US Congresswoman Greene Says Attacked by 'Insane Woman' at Restaurant

4 minutes ago
 ANP President Asfandyar Wali calls to end use of ' ..

ANP President Asfandyar Wali calls to end use of 'angry mobs' as shield in court ..

44 seconds ago
 NUML varsity students donate blood for Thalassemia ..

NUML varsity students donate blood for Thalassemia patients

46 seconds ago
 Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) ..

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) for bridging the gap between ..

47 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.