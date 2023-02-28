Peshawar High Court (PHC) restores suspended Swat LG representatives

Peshawar High Court (PHC), Mingora Bench on Tuesday ordered the restoration of the representatives of local bodies and revoked the Election Commission's notification regarding their suspension

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :Peshawar High Court (PHC), Mingora Bench on Tuesday ordered the restoration of the representatives of local bodies and revoked the Election Commission's notification regarding their suspension.

Details indicate that tehsil chairmen and other elected officials, led by Swat Mayor Shahid Ali Khan filed a lawsuit against the decision of the Election Commission.

The officials of ECP that were absent in the first proceedings, appeared in the court and pleaded for more time to submit a response.

The court gave a new date of March 7 for the next hearing and announced the restoration of all local bodies' representatives.