Peshawar High Court (PHC) restrains election process of chairman PCB

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2023 ):A two-member bench of the Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Tuesday issued a restraining order on the election of the chairman PCB.

The bench comprising Justice Ejaz Anwar and Justice Arshad Ali heard the petition filed by Advocate Kabir Afridi.

The petitioner said that nine out of 16 members of BOG had been allowed to elect the chairman, adding that the educational qualification of the person nominated for Chairman PCB was not meeting the required criteria.

The court after hearing the arguments of the petitioners issued a restraining order and sought answers from the relevant parties.

Later the bench adjourned the hearing for an indefinite period.