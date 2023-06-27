Open Menu

Peshawar High Court (PHC) Restrains Election Process Of Chairman PCB

Muhammad Irfan Published June 27, 2023 | 07:45 PM

Peshawar High Court (PHC) restrains election process of chairman PCB

A two-member bench of the Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Tuesday issued a restraining order on the election of the chairman PCB

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2023 ):A two-member bench of the Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Tuesday issued a restraining order on the election of the chairman PCB.

The bench comprising Justice Ejaz Anwar and Justice Arshad Ali heard the petition filed by Advocate Kabir Afridi.

The petitioner said that nine out of 16 members of BOG had been allowed to elect the chairman, adding that the educational qualification of the person nominated for Chairman PCB was not meeting the required criteria.

The court after hearing the arguments of the petitioners issued a restraining order and sought answers from the relevant parties.

Later the bench adjourned the hearing for an indefinite period.

Related Topics

Election Hearing Peshawar High Court PCB Arshad Ali Afridi From Court

Recent Stories

Fidan, Guterres Discuss Grain Deal, Humanitarian A ..

Fidan, Guterres Discuss Grain Deal, Humanitarian Aid to Syria - Turkish Foreign ..

36 minutes ago
 Russian Foreign Ministry Says Summons Israeli Char ..

Russian Foreign Ministry Says Summons Israeli Charge d'Affaires Over Recent Stat ..

36 minutes ago
 DC Larkana reviews arrangements for Eid ul Azha

DC Larkana reviews arrangements for Eid ul Azha

36 minutes ago
 Over 3,600 Flights Delayed, Canceled in US Due to ..

Over 3,600 Flights Delayed, Canceled in US Due to Bad Weather - Flight Tracker

36 minutes ago
 Japan, EU to Boost Economic Security Amid Perceive ..

Japan, EU to Boost Economic Security Amid Perceived Russia, China Risks - Report ..

36 minutes ago
 ATC extends interim bail of Imran Khan in May-9 va ..

ATC extends interim bail of Imran Khan in May-9 vandalism cases

47 minutes ago
12 prisoners of minor offenses released in Tank

12 prisoners of minor offenses released in Tank

43 minutes ago
 US Justice Dept. Watchdog Says Negligence, Miscond ..

US Justice Dept. Watchdog Says Negligence, Misconduct Led to Jeffrey Epstein's D ..

43 minutes ago
 Hazara varsity approves budget for year 2023-24

Hazara varsity approves budget for year 2023-24

43 minutes ago
 Hundreds of Housing Activists Take to Streets in W ..

Hundreds of Housing Activists Take to Streets in Washington to Protest High Rent ..

43 minutes ago
 Canadian Government to Ban All Cosmetic Animal Tes ..

Canadian Government to Ban All Cosmetic Animal Testing - Health Authority

43 minutes ago
 Pak athletes return home with total 80 medals in S ..

Pak athletes return home with total 80 medals in Special Olympic World Games

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan