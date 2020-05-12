UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Peshawar High Court (PHC) To Remain Close Till May 31

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 03:49 PM

Peshawar High Court (PHC) to remain close till May 31

The Peshawar High Court (PHC) Tuesday notified that the principal seat and all other offices would remain under corona lockdown till May 31

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :The Peshawar High Court (PHC) Tuesday notified that the principal seat and all other offices would remain under corona lockdown till May 31.

It said that all offices, branches, basic health units, bar rooms, Advocate General Block, Consultation Room, Bar library, Book shop, service shed of paralegal staff shall be closed except for essential staff of General Branch, Protocol, Security, Accounts Branch/ Nazir and AR (Mgt) offices.

The decision has been taken in view of corona cases reported in staff of PHC and to protect lives of people.

It said two single benches shall be functional, Institution Branch shall only receive bail matters and release copies of bail related matters only.

Two principal staff officers shall work in rotation. The officers belonging to out districts, ladies, and staff belonging to out districts and ladies staff shall be exempted from this duty.

The AR (Mgt) shall however be on duty throughout that period to personally supervise the protective and precautionary measures to be taken to disinfect and sanitize the principal seat at Peshawar.

AII staff of principal seat shall give affidavit as per proforma enclosed to the effect that neither they nor their immediate relatives, neighbours where immediate or distant are diagnosed with or suspected of coronavirus infection.

In case of this affidavit deposition the staff members would be under obligation to produce a laboratory test report of being not infected with coronavirus.

The staff members reporting in affirmative of being infected with corona shall be immediately quarantine and on their return on 1 June they would be bound to produce lab test report showing that he has recovered thus is negative for the said disease.

Related Topics

Peshawar Peshawar High Court May June All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Women empowerment top priority of present govt: Gh ..

2 minutes ago

Special Investigation Unit arrests Afghan trained ..

2 minutes ago

Israel's Netanyahu Extends Condolences to Family o ..

2 minutes ago

Japan Starts Supplying Medical Institutions With R ..

2 minutes ago

Rupee falls against dollar in interbank

2 minutes ago

Premier League braced for TV losses as player prot ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.