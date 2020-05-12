Peshawar High Court (PHC) to remain close till May 31

The Peshawar High Court (PHC) Tuesday notified that the principal seat and all other offices would remain under corona lockdown till May 31

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :The Peshawar High Court (PHC) Tuesday notified that the principal seat and all other offices would remain under corona lockdown till May 31.

It said that all offices, branches, basic health units, bar rooms, Advocate General Block, Consultation Room, Bar library, Book shop, service shed of paralegal staff shall be closed except for essential staff of General Branch, Protocol, Security, Accounts Branch/ Nazir and AR (Mgt) offices.

The decision has been taken in view of corona cases reported in staff of PHC and to protect lives of people.

It said two single benches shall be functional, Institution Branch shall only receive bail matters and release copies of bail related matters only.

Two principal staff officers shall work in rotation. The officers belonging to out districts, ladies, and staff belonging to out districts and ladies staff shall be exempted from this duty.

The AR (Mgt) shall however be on duty throughout that period to personally supervise the protective and precautionary measures to be taken to disinfect and sanitize the principal seat at Peshawar.

AII staff of principal seat shall give affidavit as per proforma enclosed to the effect that neither they nor their immediate relatives, neighbours where immediate or distant are diagnosed with or suspected of coronavirus infection.

In case of this affidavit deposition the staff members would be under obligation to produce a laboratory test report of being not infected with coronavirus.

The staff members reporting in affirmative of being infected with corona shall be immediately quarantine and on their return on 1 June they would be bound to produce lab test report showing that he has recovered thus is negative for the said disease.