Peshawar High Court reinstates Advisors, Special Assistants to KP Chief Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) : Peshawar High Court Wednesday suspended a writ a petition challenging the appointment of three Advisers and two Special Assistants to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

A divisional bench comprising Justice Ikram Ullah and Justice Musarrat Hilali in its decision on a writ petition filed by MPA Khushdil Khan of ANP declared the appointments of the Advisors and Special Assistants as per the constitution.

Advocate General Abdul Latif Yousafzai and Additional Advocate General Waqar Ahmad defended the appointments of Advisors and Specials Assistants.

It is to mention here MPA Khushdil Khan through a writ petition challenged their appointments in PHC and called for their termination under article 129 of the constitutions.

The court fixed July 26 for the next hearing with the direction that the respondents, including the KP governor and the chief minister through their principal secretaries, and the five advisers and special assistants should file comments.

The bench directed that the notifications issued on Sept 13, 2018, and Jan 22, 2019, through which the said five appointments had been made, should remain suspended till further orders.

The Advisors and Special Assistants whom appointments were challenged in the court included Ziaullah Bangash Adviser to the CM on Elementary and Secondary education, Hamayatullah Khan Adviser on Energy and Power, Abdul Karim Khan Special Assistant on Industries and Commerce and Kamran Khan Bangash Special Assistant on Science and Technology and Information Technology.

Talking to media Advisor to CM Ajmal Wazir termed the decision of PHC historic and said the opposition should be a shame of themselves over the writ petition. He remarked the opposition is trying to create hurdles for the elected government from executing projects of public welfare.