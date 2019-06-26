UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Peshawar High Court Reinstates Advisors, Special Assistants To KP Chief Minister

Umer Jamshaid 59 seconds ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 07:21 PM

Peshawar High Court reinstates Advisors, Special Assistants to KP Chief Minister

Peshawar High Court Wednesday suspended a writ a petition challenging the appointment of three Advisers and two Special Assistants to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :Peshawar High Court Wednesday suspended a writ a petition challenging the appointment of three Advisers and two Special Assistants to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A divisional bench comprising Justice Ikram Ullah and Justice Musarrat Hilali in its decision on a writ petition filed by MPA Khushdil Khan of ANP declared the appointments of the Advisors and Special Assistants as per the constitution.

Advocate General Abdul Latif Yousafzai and Additional Advocate General Waqar Ahmad defended the appointments of Advisors and Specials Assistants.

It is to mention here MPA Khushdil Khan through a writ petition challenged their appointments in PHC and called for their termination under article 129 of the constitutions.

The court fixed July 26 for the next hearing with the direction that the respondents, including the KP governor and the chief minister through their principal secretaries, and the five advisers and special assistants should file comments.

The bench directed that the notifications issued on Sept 13, 2018, and Jan 22, 2019, through which the said five appointments had been made, should remain suspended till further orders.

The Advisors and Special Assistants whom appointments were challenged in the court included Ziaullah Bangash Adviser to the CM on Elementary and Secondary education, Hamayatullah Khan Adviser on Energy and Power, Abdul Karim Khan Special Assistant on Industries and Commerce and Kamran Khan Bangash Special Assistant on Science and Technology and Information Technology.

Talking to media Advisor to CM Ajmal Wazir termed the decision of PHC historic and said the opposition should be a shame of themselves over the writ petition. He remarked the opposition is trying to create hurdles for the elected government from executing projects of public welfare.

Related Topics

Hearing Chief Minister Peshawar High Court Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Awami National Party Technology Governor Education July 2018 2019 Commerce Media From Government Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Wednesday 2 ..

56 seconds ago

District administration takes notice of shortage o ..

58 seconds ago

Chief Minister holds meeting of Lahore division MP ..

1 minute ago

UAE Embassy in Madrid organises seminar on culture ..

37 minutes ago

Gazprom, Rosneft CEOs to Take Part in Russia-Japan ..

1 minute ago

Rs 75579.860 mn released for ongoing NHA road infr ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.