UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Peshawar High Court Rejects Bail In Acid Attack Case

Muhammad Irfan 6 seconds ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 09:34 PM

Peshawar High Court rejects bail in acid attack case

Chief Justice Peshawar High Court, Waqas Ahmed Seth on Monday heard a bail petition filed by accused , who is charged along with his brothers in attacking his sister in law and her mother with acid in her paternal house

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :Chief Justice Peshawar High Court, Waqas Ahmed Seth on Monday heard a bail petition filed by accused , who is charged along with his brothers in attacking his sister in law and her mother with acid in her paternal house.

The complainant was represented by Advocate Saifullah Muhib Kakakhel and Zeenat Muhib Kakakhel.

The lawyers argued against the bail application saying that the accused attacked his sister in law Hina Bibi aged 20 with acid and burnt half her body and fled.

The lawyers of the accused put forward their plea that previously another co-accused namely Farman was also granted bail, thus maintaining the rule of consistency, Salman may also be granted bail.

After hearing the arguments of lawyers chief justice Waqas Ahmed Seth dismissed the bail application of accused saying this offence is a scheduled offence and hence Anti Terrorism Court holds the jurisdiction to entertain the same and asked counsel of Salman to put up their case in anti terrorism court for further proceedings.

Related Topics

Hearing Chief Justice Peshawar High Court Lawyers Same May Anti Terrorism Court

Recent Stories

Latifa bint Mohammed concludes series of visits to ..

4 minutes ago

Alhamra celebrates World Teacher's Day

few seconds

White House Press Secretary Says Tested Positive f ..

1 second ago

Lavrov Reminds Le Drian That Paris Still Has Not R ..

3 seconds ago

All efforts to be made to resolve business communi ..

14 minutes ago

Some 47,000 Potential COVID-19 Patients in UK Not ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.