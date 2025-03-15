Open Menu

Peshawar High Court Rejects Bail Plea In Saifur Rehman Murder Case

Muhammad Irfan Published March 15, 2025 | 05:30 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) The Peshawar High Court (PHC) Abbottabad bench on Saturday has rejected the bail plea of Hasnain Shirazi, accused in the murder case of Ayub Medical Complex employee Saifur Rehman, while the next hearing is scheduled for March 20 in the Sessions Court.

Saifur Rehman was shot dead at his home in Kunj Jadeed on November 11, 2023. His father-in-law, Asghar Ali Shirazi, and brother-in-law, Hasnain Shirazi, were arrested under Sections 302/34 of the PPC. The case stemmed from a family dispute after the victim's wife married him against her family's wishes.

According to the victim’s father, senior journalist Jumma Khan, the conflict escalated due to his other son, Ziaur Rehman’s online marriage with the accused’s divorced daughter, which later ended in divorce. Allegedly, the accused used a reconciliation pretense to enter Saifur Rehman’s home and kill him.

While Asghar Ali Shirazi was granted bail, his son’s bail plea has been rejected at both Sessions and High Court levels. The prosecution is being led by renowned lawyer Sajid Iqbal.

