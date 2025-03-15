Peshawar High Court Rejects Bail Plea In Saifur Rehman Murder Case
Muhammad Irfan Published March 15, 2025 | 05:30 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) The Peshawar High Court (PHC) Abbottabad bench on Saturday has rejected the bail plea of Hasnain Shirazi, accused in the murder case of Ayub Medical Complex employee Saifur Rehman, while the next hearing is scheduled for March 20 in the Sessions Court.
Saifur Rehman was shot dead at his home in Kunj Jadeed on November 11, 2023. His father-in-law, Asghar Ali Shirazi, and brother-in-law, Hasnain Shirazi, were arrested under Sections 302/34 of the PPC. The case stemmed from a family dispute after the victim's wife married him against her family's wishes.
According to the victim’s father, senior journalist Jumma Khan, the conflict escalated due to his other son, Ziaur Rehman’s online marriage with the accused’s divorced daughter, which later ended in divorce. Allegedly, the accused used a reconciliation pretense to enter Saifur Rehman’s home and kill him.
While Asghar Ali Shirazi was granted bail, his son’s bail plea has been rejected at both Sessions and High Court levels. The prosecution is being led by renowned lawyer Sajid Iqbal.
Recent Stories
UNRWA collapse will doom generation of Palestinian Children: Commissioner-Genera ..
MBRSC announces successful launch of Etihad-SAT
Emirati Children's Day celebrates country’s ongoing efforts to provide childre ..
IACAD contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
Latifa bint Mohammed: 'Our children are future, leaders of tomorrow, pioneers of ..
Green Card holders not have permanent residency rights: US vice president
Abdullah bin Zayed: ’We reaffirm our steadfast commitment to providing support ..
Youm-e-Tahaffuz-e-Namoos-e-Risalat being observed today
T20I series: Pakistan, New Zealand all set to lock horns tomorrow
S&P Global upgrades credit rating of Saudi Arabia to A+ with stable outlook
UAE welcomes border demarcation agreement between Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan
China mandates labeling of AI-generated content to combat misinformation
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Stronger consumer rights advocated on World Consumer Rights Day in Hazara Division6 minutes ago
-
Peshawar High Court rejects bail plea in Saifur Rehman murder case6 minutes ago
-
Gang busted, stolen vehicles recovered6 minutes ago
-
PHC directs Social Welfare Dept to decide on illegal orphanage house election6 minutes ago
-
Young wildlife conservationist achieves breakthrough of raising rare Koklass Pheasant in captivity16 minutes ago
-
Price Magistrates tasked for ensuring controlled prices16 minutes ago
-
Two killed in road mishap16 minutes ago
-
IG Islamabad issues directives for tight security16 minutes ago
-
Kashmiris protest in Geneva, demand UN intervention against India's occupation16 minutes ago
-
GCWUS Alumni office hosts Eidi distribution ceremony to honour employees26 minutes ago
-
Nations stand with Pakistan Army: Governor Tessori26 minutes ago
-
Rally on Tahaffuz Namoos-e-Risalat day held26 minutes ago