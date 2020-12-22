Peshawar High Court restores vote of Charsadda CCI

A division bench of Peshawar High Court has restored the right of vote of Charsadda Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Charsadda Women Chamber of Industry in the election of Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :A division bench of Peshawar High Court has restored the right of vote of Charsadda Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Charsadda Women Chamber of Industry in the election of Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI).

The division bench comprising Justice Nasir Mehfooz and Justice Syed Arshad Ali.

Barrister Yasin Raza Khan represented Charsadda Chamber of Commerce and Industry, in his arguments, Barrister Yasin Raza Khan said that Charsadda Chamber was making efforts for development of backward areas of Charsadda and the secretary general FPCCI and had registered the votes of Charsadda Chamber and women chamber while the director general trade organization (TO) had removed them.

After hearing the arguments of the divisional bench restored the votes of Charsadda Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Charsadda Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry.