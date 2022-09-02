Peshawar High Court stops PESCO from charging FPA in electricity bills

Peshawar High Court (PHC) has stopped Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (PESCO) from charging, collecting, imposing Fuel Price Adjustment in electricity bills from the provincial consumers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :Peshawar High Court (PHC) has stopped Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (PESCO) from charging, collecting, imposing Fuel price Adjustment in electricity bills from the provincial consumers.

A writ petition filed by Advocates Shahid Qayum and Said Roman Shah contended that FPA was illegally being collected from petitioners coupled with consumers of KP against the rules and regulation.

They said that the power being consumed by the consumers of KP was of hydro-electric generation and in this regard the province was self-sufficient whereas the surplus power was shared with other provinces.

They said that collection of FPA was subject to the generation of power through other sources.

Senior Puisne Judge Justice Rohul Amin providing an interim relief to PESCO consumers suspended collection, imposition and charging of FPA in electricity bills to the extent of consumers of KP, adding that in change circumstances, law shall follow its own course.