Peshawar High Court stops salary of DG CAA over indifferent attitude

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) :The Peshawar High Court (PHC) here Wednesday ordered to stop monthly salary of Director General Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) over not submitting reply in case relating to service up-gradation.

The bench was comprised Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth and Justice Naeem Anwar.

Previously, the court has been asked DG CAA to submit reply in the case filed by petitioner Bakht Akbar for promotion on the basis of Shahadat ul Aalmia certificate.

The petitioner deputed on Swat Airport was not promoted while his other colleagues got promotion on the basis of Shahadat ul Aalmia qualification.

Expressing annoyance over the indifferent attitude of Director General CAA, the PHC ordered to stop his monthly salary.