Peshawar High Court suspends notification of appointment of three advisors, two spl assistants to CM KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2019 ) :The Peshawar High Court here Thursday suspended the appointment notification of three advisers and two special assistants to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakthunkhwa.

The hiring of Ajmal Wazir, Zia Bagash, Abdul Kareem, Hayatullah and Kamran Bangash has also put on hold.

The Court has directed KP government to submit its detailed reply till 31st of next month in this regard and adjourned the case.

Petitioner Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Khushdil Khan of Awami National Party has challenged the appointment of these advisers and special assistants to the CM KP.