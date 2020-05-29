UrduPoint.com
Peshawar High Court To Be Reopened From June 1st  For Hearings

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 05:42 PM

The Sources say that all branches of the Peshawar High Court and subordinate judiciary would be reopened from June 1st to take up all pending cases.

PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 29th, 2020) The Peshawar High Court announced to resume working from June 1 as coronavirus cases crossed 64,000 in the country here on Friday.

The sources said that all branches of the Peshawar High Court and subordinate judiciary would be open from June 1st to take up all pending cases.

The courts in the KP were closed on May 12 due to coronavirus pandemic in the country that has claimed over 1,300 lives so far.

Earlier today, KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said that the cases were rapidly increasing in the province and directed the public to strictly follow the precautions to avoid the infection.

He advised the people to avoid leaving home unnecessarily and gathering at public places and in markets.

The chief minister urged the public to maintain social distancing as a minor mistake could prove disastrous.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases surged to 64,028 in Pakistan on Friday, while the death toll stands at 1317.

According to National Command and Control Center (NCOC), more than 2,636 cases of coronavirus were reported while 57 people succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours.

According to the details, 21 percent of the cases had foreign travel history while 79 percent of the cases were reported to be locally transmitted.

As many as 20,231 patients recovered from the disease, while the country is still witnessing a consistent rise in the COVID-19 cases.

