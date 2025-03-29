Open Menu

Peshawar High Court Upholds Transfer Of Private School Exam Halls To Government Schools

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 29, 2025 | 07:50 PM

Peshawar High Court upholds transfer of private school exam halls to government schools

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) Peshawar High Court on Saturday rejected a writ petition filed by the Kohat Board, seeking an interim injunction against the transfer of examination halls from private schools to government schools.

The petitioner's lawyer argued that the combined examination halls would cause difficulties for private school students, emphasizing that millions of students study in private institutions equipped with state-of-the-art examination facilities.

However, the Chairman of the Kohat Board countered that the provincial government has appreciated the policy, which is being implemented across the province. He asserted that the board cannot provide specific examination halls under pressure from anyone.

After hearing arguments from both parties, the court dismissed the request to halt the transfer of examination halls, paving the way for the continued implementation of the policy.

