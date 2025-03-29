Peshawar High Court Upholds Transfer Of Private School Exam Halls To Government Schools
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 29, 2025 | 07:50 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) Peshawar High Court on Saturday rejected a writ petition filed by the Kohat Board, seeking an interim injunction against the transfer of examination halls from private schools to government schools.
The petitioner's lawyer argued that the combined examination halls would cause difficulties for private school students, emphasizing that millions of students study in private institutions equipped with state-of-the-art examination facilities.
However, the Chairman of the Kohat Board countered that the provincial government has appreciated the policy, which is being implemented across the province. He asserted that the board cannot provide specific examination halls under pressure from anyone.
After hearing arguments from both parties, the court dismissed the request to halt the transfer of examination halls, paving the way for the continued implementation of the policy.
APP/azq/378
Recent Stories
Dubai Police announces seven locations for Eid Al Fitr cannons
Sharjah allocates 642 sites for Eid Al Fitr prayers
UAE employs AI-driven drones for Shawwal moon sighting
UAE invests billions to bolster citizen housing in 'Year of Community'
Abu Dhabi City Municipality lights up streets to celebrate Eid Al Fitr
Dubai World Cup to be broadcast to record 170 countries
Visionary leadership transforms Punjab's public supply chain
European Commission to invest €1.3 billion in AI, cybersecurity, digital skill ..
US federal judge blocks Trump's forced layoffs at VOA
Indian actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar reveals childhood sexual harassment
Balochistan: Suicide bomber detonates himself near protest site of BNP-Mengal
UAE expresses solidarity with Myanmar, Thailand, offers condolences over victims ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Bilawal to reviews development projects of Larkana District6 minutes ago
-
Peshawar High Court upholds transfer of private school exam halls to government schools6 minutes ago
-
WSSC-DIKhan chalked out cleanliness plan to keep city clean on Eid16 minutes ago
-
Security plan for Eid finalised16 minutes ago
-
PFA to ensure safe food items for travellers on Eid16 minutes ago
-
Eid-ul-Fitr shopping in full swing in Hyderabad16 minutes ago
-
FCCI president offers condolences16 minutes ago
-
FCCI welcomes new appointment16 minutes ago
-
FCCI Eid holidays16 minutes ago
-
Deadline for FCCI membership renewal extended16 minutes ago
-
SSP Shoaib holds open court in Swan Zone26 minutes ago
-
Major crackdown against price gouging in Peshawar; shopkeepers issued notices26 minutes ago