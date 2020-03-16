UrduPoint.com
Peshawar High Court Verdict Suspended To Inform PML-N Stalwart Amir Muqam Ten Days Before Arrest

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 07:06 PM

The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday suspended the Peshawar High Court (PHC) verdict to inform Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Amir Muqam ten days before his arrest

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday suspended the Peshawar High Court (PHC) verdict to inform Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Amir Muqam ten days before his arrest.

The court suspended the PHC verdict on the assurance of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for non-issuance of arrest warrant.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprised Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed, heard the case regarding issuance of arrest warrant of Amir Muqam in assets beyond means case.

During the course of proceedings, the NAB prosecutor said the bureau did not intend to arrest Amir Muqam in assets case.

He said the PHC had directed the NAB to inform Amir Muqam ten days before his arrest.

He said the PHC decision was against the law.

He said the PHC announced verdict on the basis of the interim order of the SC Supreme Court.

Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin asked why Amir Muqam was fearing if NAB was not interested to arrest him. He asked Amir Muqam to think positively.

The NAB prosecutor said Amir Muqam was on bail in other case while the bureau had not issued arrest warrant in assets beyond means case.

Later, hearing of the case was adjourned till date in office.

