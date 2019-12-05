Peshawar High Court withholds salary of KP CS over non-submission of reply on BRT case

The Peshawar High Court (PHC) here Thursday ordered withholding of monthly salary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary over non-submission of reply in petition against unavailability of any facility for disabled in Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project

The order was issued by two-member bench of PHC comprising Justice Qaiser Rasheed and Justice Naeem Anwar.

The lawyer of the applicant, Asadullah Khan informed the court that disabled persons of the society have fully been ignored in the under construction BRT and special persons would face hurdles in travelling through BRT.

The court has previously been asked the provincial government; however, no reply in this regard was received. The PHC over non submission of reply by the government ordered withholding of monthly salary of the KP Chief Secretary.