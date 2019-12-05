UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Peshawar High Court Withholds Salary Of KP CS Over Non-submission Of Reply On BRT Case

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 10:43 PM

Peshawar High Court withholds salary of KP CS over non-submission of reply on BRT case

The Peshawar High Court (PHC) here Thursday ordered withholding of monthly salary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary over non-submission of reply in petition against unavailability of any facility for disabled in Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :The Peshawar High Court (PHC) here Thursday ordered withholding of monthly salary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary over non-submission of reply in petition against unavailability of any facility for disabled in Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project.

The order was issued by two-member bench of PHC comprising Justice Qaiser Rasheed and Justice Naeem Anwar.

The lawyer of the applicant, Asadullah Khan informed the court that disabled persons of the society have fully been ignored in the under construction BRT and special persons would face hurdles in travelling through BRT.

The court has previously been asked the provincial government; however, no reply in this regard was received. The PHC over non submission of reply by the government ordered withholding of monthly salary of the KP Chief Secretary.

Related Topics

Peshawar High Court Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government Court

Recent Stories

Classes to be started in Cadet College Mamad Ghat ..

15 minutes ago

Higher Committee of Human Fraternity meets UN Chie ..

31 minutes ago

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

31 minutes ago

Sri Lankan President receives UAE Ambassador in Co ..

31 minutes ago

Thani Al Zeyoudi opens City Center Almaza in Cairo

1 hour ago

Russia Is Ready by Year-end to Decide Without Any ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.