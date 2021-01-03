UrduPoint.com
Peshawar High Courts To Reopen On Jan 6

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 03rd January 2021 | 12:30 PM

Peshawar High Courts to reopen on Jan 6

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2021 ) :The holidays of the Peshawar High Court would start functioning from January 6 after ending of holidays on January 5, 2021 however,the holidays of the lower courts announced from December 24, last year across the province have come to an end.

The holidays of the Peshawar High Court would end on January 5. The lower courts have been reopened since January 2 but the attendance of lawyers and clients remained low and court proceedings remained stalled.The apex court would also start functioning from January 6 after the Peshawar High Court holidays ended on January 5.

