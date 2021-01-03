Peshawar High Courts to reopen on Jan 6

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2021 ) :The holidays of the Peshawar High Court would start functioning from January 6 after ending of holidays on January 5, 2021 however,the holidays of the lower courts announced from December 24, last year across the province have come to an end.

