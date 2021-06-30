UrduPoint.com
Peshawar Hospitals Record Decrease In Coronavirus Patients

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 05:40 PM

Peshawar hospitals record decrease in coronavirus patients

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :The spokesman Lady Reading Hospital said that the number of coronavirus patients has recorded a significant decrease in Peshawar's teaching hospitals as only 68 such patients including six in Intensive Care Unit (ICU) were under treatment here on Wednesday.

Muhammad Asim, spokesman LRH told APP that 517 beds have been reserved for coronavirus patients and only 68 were occupied of which six were at ICU.

At Khyber Teaching Hospital 106 beds have been reserved where 24 coronavirus patients were admitted including seven in ICU. He said four patients were admitted in high dependence unit while 13 were on low oxygen supply unit.

