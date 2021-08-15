Peshawar hospitals record gradual surge in Peshawar hospitals

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :The hospitals in Peshawar recorded a gradual surge in the number of coronavirus patients as Lady Ready Hospital (LRH) and Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) reported 165 and 90 cases respectively.

This was stated by spokesman of LRH Muhammad Asim while briefing the media men here on Sunday.

He said the number of patients in the Intensive Care Unit is 19, adding, another 25 new corona patients were admitted to LRH while 15 patients had been discharged after recovery. He informed that LRH has 400 beds for coronavirus patients.

Giving details about the KTH, an official of the administration said that KTH has 106 beds for corona patients out of which 90 were occupied by the coronavirus patients.

He said the hospital has 25 ventilators for coronavirus patients and at least 20 patients were in ICU of the hospital while 45 other patients were being treated at HDU.