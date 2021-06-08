Peshawar hospitals release statistics of COVID-19 patients

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :The three big public sector hospitals in Peshawar on Tuesday released updates on numbers of under treatment coronavirus patients showing a decrease with provision of all required facilities at these hospitals to contain the spread of pandemic.

The administration of Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) said that 63 out of 106 reserved beds for Covid-19 patients were occupied. At the hospital 25 ventilators were reserved for the critical patients of coronavirus infection adding 17 such patients were on ventilators and at ICUs.

At the High Dependency Unit (HDU) of the hospital, the administration said 21 patients were under treatment while 25 were on low oxygen supply units. During the last 24 hours, the administration said three more coronavirus patients were admitted at the hospital while no death was reported during the corresponding period.

At the Lady Reading Hospital (LRH), 123 out of 517 beds reserved for the coronavirus patients have been occupied while 6 patients were at the ICU for treatment. According to the spokesman, the hospital was making arrangements to start its OPD on a limited level.

The media in-charge of Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) said, the numbers of coronavirus patients were showing a decrease as only 102 out of 204 beds reserved for Covid patients, were occupied.

He said a total of 68 ventilators have been installed at the hospital of which 38 were reserved for the coronavirus patients. 18 such patients were under treatment at the ICU of the hospital.

During the last 24 hours, 11 new patients infected with the virus were admitted at the hospital while 13 were discharged after recovery, he said and added no expiry from the Covid was reported during the same period.