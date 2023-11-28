Peshawar in grip of smog, more than 1000 people contracting chest, flu infections on daily basis

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) The provincial metropolis of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Peshawar, has also come into grip of smog due to the emission of poisonous smoke and increasing dust in the prevailing winter season, affecting denizens with seasonal diseases

including check infection, respiratory congestion, flu and fever.

Among the affectees of smog, the majority of people are children and elders, most vulnerable to infectious diseases, said health experts.

More than 1000 patients are being registered on a daily basis with chest and pulmonology wards of three main teaching hospitals of Peshawar nowadays, experts added.

According to a report of KP Health Department, more than 9000 patients have visited different hospitals in Peshawar with complaints of chest infection and high fever in the last week.

The majority of patients are complaining of chest infection with severe fever and headache and are advised antibiotics along with other medicines including anti-allergy and cough syrups.

“In case of fog and smog, people are advised to take some precautionary measures as were taken during corona of covering their face with a mask,” advised Dr Taj Muhammad, Senior Chest Specialist and office bearer of Pakistan Chest Society.

Dr. Taj also advised elderly people to spend most of their time indoor and avoid visiting outside, especially at peak times of coldness.

He said increasing coldness coupled with smog has made chest infection as viral in the region and people are advised to take preventive measures like keeping themselves warm and protected besides washing hands to ensure hygiene.

According to Air Quality Index (AQI), the air quality level in Peshawar is at an alarming level of more than 200 AQI.

On November 28, the AQI level is registered at 161 AQI, but still it is tagged as `Un Healthy’ for public health and people are advised to avoid outdoor exercise, closing of windows to avoid dirty outdoors, wear masks outdoors and run an air purifier.

On November 26, 2023 the air quality level in Peshawar had touched record dangerous levels of pollution at 285 AQI with an indication on the monitor of `Very Unhealthy’.

Citizens have requested the quarters concerned to take action against major polluters including smoke-emitting industries, vehicles and open burning.