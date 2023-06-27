Open Menu

Peshawar Institute Of Cardiology Declared First Category-I Hospital Of KP

Muhammad Irfan Published June 27, 2023 | 12:10 PM

Peshawar Institute of Cardiology declared first category-I hospital of KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2023 ) :Peshawar Institute of Cardiology (PIC) has become the first government hospital of Pakistan to get ISO certificate and declared first government category-I hospital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The spokesperson of PIC Riffat Anjum said here Tuesday that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Healthcare Commission has issued formal license to PIC after examining various hospitals, adding that PIC was declared as the best hospital owing to all facilities including standard treatment, patient-care, emergency services, patient safety and etc.

Riffat said that for the first time in the province, hospitals were examined for issuance of licenses and PIC achieved this success by fulfilling all the rules and formalities set by the Healthcare Commission.

Director PIC Dr Naimat Shah said that it was an honor and matter of pride for all the staff of PIC adding that ISO certification became possible due to tireless work and dedication of all the staff of the hospital.

He said that Peshawar Institute of Cardiology was committed to providing quality treatment to the patients.

