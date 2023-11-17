Open Menu

Peshawar Institute Of Cardiology Hosts 3-Day Int'l Conference On Cardiac Therapeutics

Sumaira FH Published November 17, 2023 | 08:20 PM

Peshawar Institute of Cardiology hosts 3-Day Int'l conference on cardiac therapeutics

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2023) Peshawar Institute of Cardiology has inaugurated a three-day International Conference on Cardiac Therapeutics in collaboration with the Pakistan Cardiac Society and the Pakistan Association of Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgeons.

The conference was attended by national and international experts in the field of cardiology, said a press release issued here on Friday.

The opening ceremony witnessed the presence of Dr. Riaz Anwar, Health Advisor, who warmly welcomed medical experts from across the country.

Dr. Riaz Anwar, in his address, likened the progress of the Peshawar Institute of Cardiology to the spine in the medical diagnostics of the province, citing its rapid ascent to a prominent position.

Highlighting the accomplishments of the institute, Dr. Riaz Anwar stated that the Peshawar Institute of Cardiology is the only public hospital that has treated the highest number of heart patients under the Health Card initiative.

He commended the successful organization of the conference and praised the administrative efforts put into place.

Dr. Shahkar Ahmad Shah, Chief Executive Officer, Medical Director of the Peshawar Institute of Cardiology, and the convener of the conference expressed gratitude for hosting such a significant event.

He stated that hosting a grand event like this is an honor, signifying the institute's commitment to providing top-notch and globally recognized treatment facilities.

Dr. Shah emphasized that the Peshawar Institute of Cardiology is the preferred choice for healthcare, not only for the residents of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but also for national and international institutions, showcasing their trust in the institute's capabilities.

Within a short span of three years, the institute has earned numerous national and international accolades, making it a source of pride not only for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but for the entire country, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Progress Event From

Recent Stories

Wahab Riaz to head national men's selection commit ..

Wahab Riaz to head national men's selection committee

2 hours ago
 Punjab Job Center Holds Training Sessions and Regi ..

Punjab Job Center Holds Training Sessions and Registration Activities

2 hours ago
 PCB announces schedule of Talent Hunt Programme

PCB announces schedule of Talent Hunt Programme

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, Russia agree to strengthen collaborative ..

Pakistan, Russia agree to strengthen collaborative efforts to combat terrorism

2 hours ago
 Islamabad Policy Research Institute team deserves ..

Islamabad Policy Research Institute team deserves congratulations for conducting ..

3 hours ago
 The vivo V29 5G Review: A Masterpiece of Performan ..

The vivo V29 5G Review: A Masterpiece of Performance and Features

3 hours ago
With Pakistan’s First Mini Capsule, realme C51 C ..

With Pakistan’s First Mini Capsule, realme C51 Comes for a Champion Price of P ..

3 hours ago
 Khadija Shah detained under MPO after bail

Khadija Shah detained under MPO after bail

4 hours ago
 UHS College of Pharmacy approved

UHS College of Pharmacy approved

5 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia secures 4-0 victory over Pakistan in ..

Saudi Arabia secures 4-0 victory over Pakistan in World Cup qualifiers

6 hours ago
 Ministry of Defence challenges SC decision against ..

Ministry of Defence challenges SC decision against civilians’trial in military ..

7 hours ago
 Dr Faisal invites D-8 countries to avail opportuni ..

Dr Faisal invites D-8 countries to avail opportunities in Pakistan

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan