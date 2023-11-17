PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2023) Peshawar Institute of Cardiology has inaugurated a three-day International Conference on Cardiac Therapeutics in collaboration with the Pakistan Cardiac Society and the Pakistan Association of Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgeons.

The conference was attended by national and international experts in the field of cardiology, said a press release issued here on Friday.

The opening ceremony witnessed the presence of Dr. Riaz Anwar, Health Advisor, who warmly welcomed medical experts from across the country.

Dr. Riaz Anwar, in his address, likened the progress of the Peshawar Institute of Cardiology to the spine in the medical diagnostics of the province, citing its rapid ascent to a prominent position.

Highlighting the accomplishments of the institute, Dr. Riaz Anwar stated that the Peshawar Institute of Cardiology is the only public hospital that has treated the highest number of heart patients under the Health Card initiative.

He commended the successful organization of the conference and praised the administrative efforts put into place.

Dr. Shahkar Ahmad Shah, Chief Executive Officer, Medical Director of the Peshawar Institute of Cardiology, and the convener of the conference expressed gratitude for hosting such a significant event.

He stated that hosting a grand event like this is an honor, signifying the institute's commitment to providing top-notch and globally recognized treatment facilities.

Dr. Shah emphasized that the Peshawar Institute of Cardiology is the preferred choice for healthcare, not only for the residents of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but also for national and international institutions, showcasing their trust in the institute's capabilities.

Within a short span of three years, the institute has earned numerous national and international accolades, making it a source of pride not only for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but for the entire country, he added.