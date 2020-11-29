Peshawar Institute of Cardiology to be activated by next month: Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health and Finance Taimoor Saleem Khan Jhagra has said that the newly built Peshawar Institute of Cardiology (PIC) would be activated by the middle of next month as the hospital has best facilities for heart treatment.

The rate of coronavirus cases has risen to 20 percent since the PDM meeting in Peshawar, which was worrying.

He expressed these views while talking to reporters during his visit to the Peshawar Institute of Cardiology (PIC).

The provincial minister said that PIC consisted of 250 beds in which best facilities for cardiovascular surgery and treatment have been provided. The Cardiology Hospital has a total of six modern laboratories and six operating theaters.

The provincial minister said that after the hospital became fully operational, 2,500 to 3,000 heart surgeries would be performed annually.

Initially, the hospital with 140 beds,three laboratories and two operating theaters would be operational by the middle of next month.

Taimoor Jhagra said that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were happy that the health card would also be available in the hospital. For this purpose, the hospital would sign an agreement with the State Life Insurance Corporation in the next few days.

The provincial minister said that the cardiologists in the hospital were trained from abroad and most of them were from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in which seven cardiologists and three consultant surgeons have just joined while more specialists were also coming.

Replying to a question, Taimoor Jhagra said that after the meeting of opposition parties in Peshawar, the rate of positive cases of coronavirus in the provincial capital has gone up to 20 percent. He said that after the PDM meetings, two opposition leaders also fell victim to corona infection and prayed for their early recovery. He said that action against PDM leaders would be taken after consolation with the Chief Minister.