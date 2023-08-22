Open Menu

Peshawar, KP Plain Areas In Grip Of Severe Heat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 22, 2023 | 01:50 PM

Peshawar, KP plain areas in grip of severe heat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :As earlier predicted by the provincial meteorological center, the plain areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including the provincial metropolis Peshawar have been in the grip of severe hot and humid weather.

The dense humidity and sun heat has badly affected daily routine life, forcing people to remain indoors to remain safe from heat stroke.

The Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan districts were among the hottest places in the province as the other day the highest temperature of 43 degrees Celsius was recorded in Bannu followed by Dera Ismail Khan with 42 degree Celsius. Humidity remained at 69 percent in Bannu. However, the real feel of temperature in both districts was 50 degree Celsius and the situation remained miserable for the locals.

In Peshawar, the temperature remained at 38 degree Celsius while the humidity ratio was 75 percent but the real feel of the temperature was about 48 degree Celsius. Coupled with humidity the severe hot weather seemed unbearable for the Peshawarites.

For the last many days, Peshawar has been in the grip of severe heat while on Tuesday too, very hot weather was predicted for the city. Locals said the heat and humidity of Monday has broken all the earlier records of heat.

The severe hot weather in Peshawar has also forced most of the traders to keep close their business places wherein the markets were presenting a deserted look in most of the areas.

