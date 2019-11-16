UrduPoint.com
Peshawar Lady Reading Hospital Employees Petition Against Termination From Service Dismissed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sat 16th November 2019 | 12:41 AM

Peshawar Lady Reading Hospital employees petition against termination from service dismissed

Supreme Court (SC) Thursday dismissed Peshawar Lady Reading Hospital employees petition against termination from their services

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :Supreme Court (SC) Thursday dismissed Peshawar Lady Reading Hospital employees petition against termination from their services.

A two-member SC bench comprising Justice Gulzar Ahmed and Justice Maqbool Baqar heard the case regarding appointment of 150 employees against 53 vacancies.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Gulzar Ahmed asked what was the pay scale of these vacancies? The counsel replied that these vacancies were from grade 1 to 5 on contract basis. He said appointments were made after advertisement in the newspapers. Appointments were made in January 2017. Later, the employees intimated that there were no funds for the payment of salaries, he added.

He said all employees were dismissed due to paucity of funds.

Justice Gulzar Ahmed said the high court had ruled out in its judgment that the formation of the committee for appointment was unconstitutional. The committee did not even comply with quota standards, he added.

He asked how 150 people were recruited when the posts were lying vacant for only 53. The hospital administration should have employed 53 people instead of 150, he added.

Justice Gulzar said there was a contract between an employee and employer and an employee did not have the right to be with his employer all the times.

He said if an employer wished, he or she could terminate the service of the employee on a short notice.

