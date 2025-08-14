Peshawar Lights Up With Grand Independence Day Celebrations At Sports Complex
Sumaira FH Published August 14, 2025 | 12:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) Like the rest of the country, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa capital came alive on August 14 with vibrant colours, fireworks and cultural performances as the city hosted a spectacular Independence Day celebration brimming with national pride and festive spirit.
Organised jointly by the Directorate General of sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and KP Culture and Tourism Authority, the grand event at the Peshawar Sports Complex drew thousands of citizens, athletes, families, women, children and people from various walks of life.
Provincial Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Syed Fakhar Jehan attended as chief guest, alongside Director General Sports Tashfeen Haider, Director Youth Affairs Dr Noman Mujahid, General Manager Culture and Tourism Authority KP Muhammad Ali Syed, senior officials and other distinguished guests.
Addressing the gathering, the minister said Pakistan’s creation was the result of the timeless sacrifices of the nation’s forefathers.
He stressed that the true essence of Independence Day lay in honouring those leaders who devoted their lives to achieving freedom, and pledged to continue striving for the country’s progress, prosperity and true independence so that Quaid-e-Azam’s Pakistan earned its rightful place as a dignified nation on the world map.
The festivities began at 8 p.m. and continued until midnight, featuring dazzling fireworks, gymnastic and martial arts displays, cultural performances, magic shows for children and a range of recreational activities for families.
