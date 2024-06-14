Peshawar Medical College Hosts Gaza Seminar, Calling For Remedial Action
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 14, 2024 | 02:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) The Peshawar Medical College (PMC) has witnessed a powerful gathering as a consortium of student societies, Social Welfare Society, Undergraduate Medical Research Society, Literary Society and sports Society – organized a thought-provoking seminar titled "Gaza: Historical Perspective and Current Situation."
A PMC press release on Friday said the event drew a distinguished audience, including Prof. Dr. Najibul Haq, Patron, Prime Foundation; Prof. Dr. Hafeez ur Rahman, Dean PMC; Prof. Dr. Saeed Anwar, Executive Director, PMC; Prof. Dr. Mohammad Aman Khan; faculty members from PMC, Peshawar Dental College, Rufaidah College of Nursing, Prime Institute of Allied Health sciences and a large contingent of students.
Shedding light on the devastating conflict, Prof. Dr. Hafeez ur Rahman delivered a compelling keynote address, offering a historical perspective on the Gaza conflict and its current state.
Emphasizing the importance of learning from the past, he stressed, "History ignores those who don't take lessons from it."
Prof. Rahman shed light on the international dynamics at play, highlighting conspiracies aimed at seizing Palestinian land and liberties.
He provided a stark picture of the devastation caused by the 250-day war, including the use of 86 tons of explosives, the deaths of over 37,000 people (including 16,000 children and 10,000 women), 86000 injured and the plight of thousands trapped under rubble.
Prof. Hafeez detailed their contributions, which included the distribution of 2,080 tons of goods, 450 tons of medicine and relief items valued at 10 billion rupees.
Additionally, the Foundation provides scholarships to Palestinian students and has plans for further rehabilitation initiatives.
Safiullah, a 4th-year MBBS student, emphasized the importance of raising awareness about the Palestinian situation.
He urged the audience to boycott Israeli products and actively participate in fund-raising efforts to support Palestinian Muslims.
A stimulating panel discussion followed, featuring esteemed faculty members: Prof. Dr. Najibul Haq, Prof. Dr. Hafeez ur Rahman, Prof. Dr. Mohammad Aman Khan, Prof. Dr. Shamsul Haq Haneef, Dr. Hashmat Ali Safi and Prof. Dr. Ayesha Abdullah. The panel addressed critical questions and engaged in a thought-provoking exchange of ideas concerning the Palestinian issue.
