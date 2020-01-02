Peshawar Medical & Dental College (PMC) provides food packages to affectees of Mirpur earthquake

Social Welfare Society (SWS) of Peshawar Medical & Dental College (PMC) Thursday distributed food packages and funds among 45 deserving families affected by the devastating earthquake of September 24, 2019 in Mirpur AJK

The SWS arranged the food packages with the help of students, faculty, staff of Mercy Teaching Hospital and Kuwait Teaching Hospital. Dean PMC Prof Dr Najib ul Haq played an instrumental role in arranging the event.

The SWS raised a total fund of Rs 208000 for the food packages which were distributed amongst 45 deserving families.

The food packages included Flour 20 kg, Sugar 5 kg, Rice 5 kg, Ghee 5 kg, Tea � �kg, Beans 2 kg, Daal Channa 2 kg and one toilet soap.� Members of the society and college actively volunteered and went to Mirpur and took part in distribution of the food packages among the needy families of Pull Mandaa and Pabbi villages of Mirpur.

� It is worth mentioning that a devastating earthquake hit Mirpur AJ&K on 24th September 2019 with a magnitude of 5.8 leaving massive destruction.� The earthquake caused 38 causalities and injuring 665 and more than 1000 houses and buildings were collapsed and huge cracks on roads and bridges caused more than 200 vehicles broken down.

Dean PMC Prof Dr Najib ul Haq appreciated the said activity and hoped that SWS and students of PMC and PDC will not only continue their support to the needy and poor families through their social welfare activities but they will also ensure to involve all the students, faculty and staff of the college and attached hospitals for further for raising funds and holding such positive and constructive moves in the upcoming days.