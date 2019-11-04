Peshawar Model School gives cheque to Shaukat Khanam Memorial Hospital

Peshawar Model School Chrssada branch Monday arranged a ceremony on the eve of Grandparents Day wherein Rs 0.2 million cheque given to Shaukat Khanum Momorial Hospital Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :Peshawar Model School Chrssada branch Monday arranged a ceremony on the eve of Grandparents Day wherein Rs 0.2 million cheque given to Shaukat Khanum Momorial Hospital Peshawar.

PTI MPA Ayesha Bano was the chief guest on the occasion. The children of the school presented tableau and mili-songs and had received great applause from the audience.

MPA Ayesha Bano distributed gifts among the students for showing better performance. She while lauding the performance of the school said that holding functions for old aged people was part of our traditions.

Earlier Principal of the school, Nusrat Nazir presented performance of the school and said that their students were getting better positions in the Peshawar board exam. As many as 37 students of ninth and tenth secured second positions in Board exam while student of the school Sangaryar Khan got first position in Medical ETEA test.