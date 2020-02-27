Peshawar Morr- Airport Metro Bus project could not be completed in time

Peshawar More- New Islamabad Airport Metro Bus project could not be completed in stipulated time due to reasons beyond control of the National Highway authority (NHA), an official of NHA told APP on Thursday

The impediments, he said include relocation of utility lines, land acquisition from sensitive departments, issuance of No Objection Certificate for construction activities from certain departments such as Civil Aviation Authority, funds constraints, huge traffic flow and inclement weather.

"NHA however is committed to complete the subject project and the cost of the Rs 14,444 million project will not escalate" the official vowed.

He said that many steps have been taken including acquisition of land from defense organizations, Successful relocation of utility lines amid huge traffic flow.

the Communications Ministry highlighted the issue of funds constraints at various levels and obtained the release for current year, he added.

It is however, important to mention here that NHA has been entrusted to execute to civil work of the project, he said adding otherwise it falls in the jurisdiction of the Capital Development Authority. Moreover, the bus operation will also be managed by the CDA or some other relevant authority.

To a question, he said that almost 90 percent work of metro project from Peshawar Morr to new airport had been completed so far and the project is expected to be functional in the current financial year, subject to timely release of funds.

