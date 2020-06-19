Peshawar Morr- New Airport Metro Bus infrastructure project near completion

Peshawar More- New Islamabad Airport Metro Bus infrastructure construction project was near completion and expected to be functional soon

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ):Peshawar More- New Islamabad Airport Metro Bus infrastructure construction project was near completion and expected to be functional soon.

An official of NHA told APP on Friday that it could not be completed in stipulated time due to reasons beyond control of the NHA.

The impediments, he said, included relocation of utility lines, land acquisition from sensitive departments, issuance of No Objection Certificate for construction activities from certain departments such as Civil Aviation Authority, funds constraints, huge traffic flow and inclement weather.

He said Communications Ministry had been highlighting the issue of funds constraints at various levels which was one of the reasons in delay, the official said.

He said NHA had been entrusted by the then government to execute civil work of the project which came under the jurisdiction of the Capital Development Authority (CDA).

Moreover, he said NHA responsibility was to accomplish the infrastructure and it had nothing to do with running of the bus service.

To a question, he said almost 90 percent work of metro project from Peshawar Morr to new airport had been completed so far and the project is expected to be functional in the current financial year, subject to timely release of funds.

He said that so far 25.6 kilometres road track for the project has been completed, while work on electrical part of the project was under way.

He said under the ongoing fiscal PSDP for construction of the infrastructure and allied works for Metro Bus Services Peshawar Morr - New International Airport, Rs 3533.661 million were allocated which had already been issued.

He said estimated cost of the project was Rs 16,427.9 million and expenditure occurred till June 30, 2019, was Rs 8,959.6 million, while throw forward amount was Rs 7,468.3 million.

For the upcoming PDSP, Rs 1500 million have been allocated for the project. Expenditure occurred till June 2020, was Rs 11679.605 million, and throw forward amount stood at Rs 4748.275 million.

The work on the 25.6 kilometre extension of the metro bus to New Airport had started in January 2017 and was planned to be completed that year to coincide with the inauguration date for the new airport.

The project had been divided into four packages including package-I, an 8km-long stretch from Peshawar Morr to the National University of Science and Technology (NUST), package-II an 8km-long stretch from NUST to the Grand Trunk (GT) Road.

Package-III is an 8.3km-long stretch from GT road to the Motorway interchange, whereas the Package-IV starts from Motorway Inter change and finishes at Airport.

The route has nine bus stations including NHA station near G-9 signal, Sector G-10, NUST, Sector G-13, GT Road, Badana Kalan, M1-M2 Junction and at the airport.

The project comprises eight bridges, 14 underpasses and 28 culverts.

