Peshawar mosque attack widely condemned

Local leaders of major political parties and trade bodies of the city have strongly condemned the attack at a mosque in Peshawar Police Lines, which claimed around 32 lives and injured more than 147 people on Monday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :Local leaders of major political parties and trade bodies of the city have strongly condemned the attack at a mosque in Peshawar Police Lines, which claimed around 32 lives and injured more than 147 people on Monday.

Caretaker Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr Jamal Nasir strongly condemned the attack, which resulted in the loss of precious lives and injured several others.

He said those involved in killing innocent people are devoid of humanity and religion. He further said the barbaric act of terrorism would not deter the government's resolve to ensure peace in the country.

Meanwhile, Yousaf Raza Gillani, Mian Khurram Rasool, also expressed profound grief and sorrow over losing precious lives in an apparent suicide bomb blast during the Zuhr prayers inside the mosque.

He prayed to Almighty Allah to bless the departed souls and grant courage to the bereaved families to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.

President Rawalpindi Chambre of Commerce and Industry Saqib Rafique and President Traders Association Punjab Sharjil Mir sympathised with those injured and demanded that the government and concerned provide all possible assistance to them.

Hanif Abbasi, also condemned the blast and prayed to Almighty Allah to bless the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved families.